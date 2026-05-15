  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit published on his social media (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 May 2026 16:39 (UTC +04:00)
Post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit published on his social media (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit has been published on his social media accounts, Trend reports.

Prezident İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında TDT Dövlət başçılarının qeyri-rəsmi Zirvə görüşü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib.

"Dear friends, our family—the Turkic world—must transform into one of the influential geopolitical power centers of the 21st century. Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort in strengthening the Organization of Turkic States," the post reads.

Post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit published on his social media (PHOTO)
Post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit published on his social media (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more