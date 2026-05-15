OTS becomes independent geo-economic and technological hub — Kyrgyz President

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) possesses a unique opportunity to emerge as an independent geo-economic and technological hub, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at an informal OTS summit in Turkestan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"The theme of today's summit, 'Artificial Intelligence and Legal Development,' is an extremely relevant issue that meets the demands of the time. The world is at a stage of profound changes. It is obvious how rapidly technologies are changing our lives. Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are influencing the economy, education, healthcare, and all spheres of public life. Today, competition is not only for resources and territories but also for technologies and artificial intelligence. In these conditions, the Organization of Turkic States has a good opportunity to emerge as an independent geo-economic and technological center," Japarov said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan noted that artificial intelligence and digitalization are actively developing throughout the Turkic space.

"The current time is a time for strengthening the identity of friendship in this direction. Only through our joint efforts, exchange of knowledge, and technological integration will we be able to meet the requirements of the modern world. The unity and joint innovative potential of the Turkic states will open new economic opportunities and strengthen the region as a strong center on the global technological map," he added.