Kazakhstan, Switzerland discuss cooperation in energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakhstan and Switzerland discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including investment interaction and technological partnership, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chargé d’Affaires of the Swiss Embassy in Kazakhstan Giorgio Pompilio.

During the talks, the Kazakh side outlined ongoing measures aimed at modernizing the energy sector, including development of the oil and gas industry with a focus on deeper processing of raw materials, expansion of petrochemicals and coal chemistry, as well as development of the power sector and renewable energy sources.

Particular attention was also paid to the introduction of advanced technologies and increasing the sustainability of the country’s energy system.

Kazakhstan confirmed its openness to expanding the participation of international, including Swiss, companies in the implementation of energy projects and expressed interest in further strengthening long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.