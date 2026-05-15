Azerbaijan brainstorms progress on internet upgrades and communication efforts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The work done to implement improvements and communication in the field of the internet in Azerbaijan has been discussed, a source in the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The discussion took place at the next meeting of the Working Group on "Internet Connectivity and Internet Infrastructure" led by the ministry within the framework of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings.

The meeting was attended by the head and members of the working group, as well as representatives of the private sector.

Head of the working group, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov, in his opening speech, noted that Azerbaijan was assessed with high results in the field of public utilities, especially internet services, in the World Bank's Business Ready (B-READY) 2025 report.

He said that in the relevant report, Azerbaijan ranked 5th among 101 countries in terms of operational efficiency of internet services with a score of 31.05. Overall, Azerbaijan ranked 25th with a score of 83.05 on the public utilities indicator, ahead of the countries of the region with this result.

The meeting presented a report on the work done in 2025 on the Roadmap for the implementation of improvements and communication in the relevant field in relation to the "Utilities (Internet)" indicator of the Business Ready report.

The meeting also presented a report on the work done in the first quarter of the 2026 Roadmap approved for the said indicator, and identified the tasks ahead.

The head of the working group noted that the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and other relevant agencies have taken appropriate measures to increase the business environment and further improve our country's position in international rankings.

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