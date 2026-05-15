Restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shows effective model of post-conflict rehabilitation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur has become an effective model of post-conflict rehabilitation, said Ramil Jahangirov, a representative of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, Trend reports.

Speaking Friday at the international conference “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development” in Baku, Jahangirov said the nearly six-year reconstruction process in the region has demonstrated a successful and functioning rehabilitation model.

“Looking at almost six years of development in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, we can proudly say today that this is already a very good and functioning model of post-conflict rehabilitation,” he said.

Jahangirov noted that Azerbaijan plans to present the broader “Great Return” program next week as a comprehensive example of post-conflict recovery, rather than focusing solely on individual infrastructure projects.

He emphasized that institutional coordination has been one of the key elements of the reconstruction process, saying cooperation among multiple stakeholders is essential for implementation.

According to Jahangirov, the State Committee manages the entire urban planning process in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur through a centralized approach, including land allocation, construction oversight, and the issuance of operational permits.

“This is necessary to ensure a centralized approach,” he said.