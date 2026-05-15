Transit cargo through Azerbaijan nearly triples in 7 years — Deputy PM

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The volume of transit cargo passing through Azerbaijan has nearly tripled over the last seven years, exceeding 14 million tons by the end of 2025, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, at the International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum-2026," Trend reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the particularly dynamic growth in container shipping, which saw a 21% increase in 2025. He also pointed to the rising frequency of block trains arriving from China via Azerbaijani territory.

"The number of block trains from China traveling through Azerbaijan increased from 287 in 2024 to 392 in 2025. In the coming years, this figure is expected to exceed 1,000 trains annually," Mustafayev noted.

He emphasized that this steady growth is the direct result of ongoing infrastructure projects, large-scale digitalization, and strengthened regional cooperation.