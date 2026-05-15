Hybrid threats require closer coordination among Turkic states - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Growing geopolitical uncertainties and hybrid threats demand deeper solidarity and coordination among Turkic states, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister made the remarks during his speech at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, which focused on "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development."

During his speech, Bayramov stated that the regional and international security environment remains sensitive, and that increasing geopolitical uncertainties, ongoing conflicts, hybrid threats, and challenges related to energy and food security require closer solidarity and coordination among Turkic states.

To this end, the importance of strengthening cooperation in security, transport, energy resilience, cybersecurity, and other strategic areas was emphasized, and the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor and East-West connectivity projects linking Asia and Europe through the Turkic world was noted.

In his speech, the minister noted the relevance of the topic "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development," stating that artificial intelligence technologies are creating a rapid transformation in the fields of economy, public administration, education, healthcare, and security. At the same time, the importance of keeping challenges such as cybersecurity, data protection, disinformation, and technological inequality in focus was emphasized.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to digital transformation and innovation-based development policy, and the "Action Plan for the acceleration of digital development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2028" is of great importance in this direction.

The contribution of our country to strengthening the digital connection between Europe and Asia within the framework of the "Digital Silk Way" project was specially emphasized. In this context, the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable project was noted.

Noting that digital transformation is one of the main directions of the long-term cooperation agenda for Turkic states, the importance of strengthening digital infrastructure, developing joint research and innovation cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and increasing investments in human capital and digital skills was brought to attention.

Within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, an initiative was made to create a legal framework for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, and the importance of strengthening the institutional and digital capabilities of the Organization's Secretariat was emphasized.

Information was provided on the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories based on the "smart city" and "smart village" concepts, and it was noted that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026 is an indicator of international recognition of Azerbaijan's activities in the field of innovative and sustainable urban planning.

In conclusion, confidence was expressed that the discussions to be held during the meeting will contribute to the further strengthening of solidarity, coordination, and partnership among Turkic states.