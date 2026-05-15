Renowned Azerbaijani cellist highlights high level of organization of Kharibulbul Festival

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The "Kharibulbul" Festival in Shusha is organized at a high level, renowned Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev, a participant in the festival, told Trend.

The musician noted that he was deeply impressed by the atmosphere of Karabakh, the picturesque views of the city of Shusha, and the organization of the festival. According to him, participating in a musical celebration on this land has been a special event for him.

"I liked it here very much—beautiful nature, an amazing atmosphere. I have been watching this festival for a long time, and I am very glad that I was able to take part in it. Everything is organized at a high level," said Jamal Aliyev.

The cellist also emphasized the emotional significance of the trip to Karabakh. He admitted that being in Shusha for the first time, he experienced strong emotions and a sense of pride.

"When we arrived here and I saw these places, I felt great pride. I am very glad that such a beautiful festival is taking place here," the musician noted.

The opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place on the ancient land of Karabakh – in the city of Shusha, on the famous Jydyr Duzu plain on May 14.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues in Shusha. The festival aims to foster intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange between artists from different countries.