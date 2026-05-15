Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss collaboration ahead of WUF13 in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan and Mexico have discussed strengthening multilateral cooperation ahead of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Mexico’s Under Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Enrique Ochoa wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We received the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, prior to the participation of the Mexican delegation in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku.

We reviewed the latest details of the Mexican delegation's participation. We are confident that it will be a successful forum to address housing challenges and advance the implementation of the New Urban Agenda," Ochoa wrote.

The sides also exchanged views on avenues for further collaboration in the multilateral sphere.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.