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Tajikistan sees strong growth in vegetable production in 1Q2026

Economy Materials 16 May 2026 05:00 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan sees strong growth in vegetable production in 1Q2026
Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
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DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 16. Tajikistan produced 7,300 tons of vegetables from January through March 2026, representing a 17.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that March production alone reached 5,800 tons, up 22.1% year-on-year. For comparison, in March 2025, output was 97.7% of March 2024 levels, while growth for the period from January through March 2025 amounted to 100.1% year-on-year.

At the official exchange rate of 9.33 Tajik somoni per U.S. dollar, the January–March 2026 production volume corresponds to approximately $782.4 per ton.

Agricultural development remains a key priority in Tajikistan’s economic policy. Recent measures have focused on modernizing agricultural infrastructure, expanding irrigated land, increasing productivity, and strengthening food security.

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