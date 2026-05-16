Baku hosts 2nd NGO Solidarity Forum of OTS member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Second Forum of Solidarity of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan in partnership with the NGO Platform of the OTS member countries, begins in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum, taking place as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week,” is attended by civil society representatives from eight countries: Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Hungary.

In addition, as part of the 2nd Solidarity Forum, the 1st Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan-Northern Cyprus NGO Cooperation Forums will be held for the first time.

The 1st Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member states took place in Baku and Nakhchivan on November 23–26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye NGO Cooperation Forum took place on May 19, 2022; the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan NGO Cooperation Forum took place on November 27, 2023, in Fuzuli; the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum took place on December 5, 2024, in Tashkent, and the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum took place on November 24, 2025, in Baku.

Will be updated