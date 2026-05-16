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Gold yields highest annual real profit for investors in Türkiye

Economy Materials 16 May 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Gold yields highest annual real profit for investors in Türkiye
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Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Over the past year, gold (ingot) has emerged as the most profitable investment instrument in Türkiye, significantly outperforming other financial assets.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicates that gold delivered an annual real return of 32.2% based on the domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and 28.4% according to the consumer price index (CPI), underscoring its role as a leading safe-haven asset.

Other investment vehicles also posted positive real returns, though at lower levels. The stock exchange recorded annual gains of 15.8% (D-PPI) and 12.5% (CPI), followed by government domestic debt instruments at 9.4% and 6.3%, and bank deposits at 3.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

By contrast, major foreign currencies incurred real losses. The euro declined by 5.1% (D-PPI) and 7.8% (CPI), while the U.S. dollar experienced the largest annual loss, falling 8.7% (D-PPI) and 11.3% (CPI).

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