Azerbaijan's urban planning undergoes major transformation - Ugandan expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan has undergone a major transformation in the field of urban planning, Ugandan urban planning specialist Wilson Awuzu told Trend.

He said that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku is an important platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge between different countries.

According to him, the delegation from Uganda intends to study the experiences of different countries in the field of urban planning and housing policy by participating in the forum.

"WUF13 provides us with an opportunity to get acquainted with the work being done in different parts of the world, to exchange knowledge and experience. We want to take the successful experiences we have gained here and apply them to our country," he said.

Awuzu noted that one of the main topics of this year's forum is the issue of housing, and this problem remains especially relevant for African countries.

"Housing is one of the serious problems in Africa. Within the framework of the forum, we want to learn how other countries solve the housing problem for the urban poor and apply this experience in our country," he emphasized.

The expert also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's hosting of WUF13. According to him, Azerbaijan has demonstrated great development and transformation in the field of urban planning.

"Azerbaijan is a developing country. Here we see that urban spaces are seriously changing and being renewed. I have been in Baku for two days and have witnessed a great urbanization transformation in the city. Azerbaijan is the right place to hold this year's 13th World Urban Forum," added Awuzu.

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