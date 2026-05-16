Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat sign Letter of Intent on utilizing Baku WUF13 operational standards

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) have signed a Letter of Intent to cooperate in jointly developing operational guidelines for hosting future World Urban Forum sessions based on the WUF13 Baku standards, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place on May 16 after President Ilham Aliyev received Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Based on the successful preparation process for WUF13 in Baku, the document will serve as a decision-making guide for future host countries, aiming to enhance the operational efficiency of upcoming sessions.