Next group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Khojaly (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 16. The next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been relocated to Shukurbayli village in the Jabrayil district and Badara, Tazabina, Khanyurdu, Khanabad, Ballija, and Dashbulag villages in the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Families relocated to Shukurbayli were presented with the keys to their homes. The ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, and the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

Besides, 10 families - 33 people have returned to Badara, 10 families - 60 people to Tazabina, 9 families - 33 people to Khanabad, 4 families - 22 people to Ballija, 4 families - 18 people to Khanyurdu, and 4 families - 13 people to Dashbulag.

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The next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Shukurbayli village in the Jabrayil district and Badara, Tazabina, Khanyurdu, Khanabad, Ballija, and Dashbulag villages in the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Those returning to their homelands are families who had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 77 people, including 18 families, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village. Besides, 10 families - 33 people were sent to Badara, 10 families - 60 people to Tazabina, 9 families - 33 people to Khanabad, 4 families - 22 people to Ballija, 4 families - 18 people to Khanyurdu, and 4 families - 13 people to Dashbulag.