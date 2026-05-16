President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. On May 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach, Trend reports.

Anacláudia Rossbach said that she was deeply impressed by the preparations she observed in Baku for the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum. She commended Azerbaijan’s innovative approaches to organizing this prestigious event, noting that they set a strong foundation for a more productive session. Anacláudia Rossbach thanked Azerbaijan for all these efforts, expressing her confidence that the country will serve an excellent host for the forum.

Recalling that Azerbaijan hosted COP29 at a high level, Anacláudia Rossbach underscored the significance of the country’s hosting WUF13 shortly thereafter. She noted that COP and WUF are recognized as the largest events within the UN system, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has bridged the gap between these two platforms.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the kind words, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has undertaken all necessary measures to ensure the event is held at a high level. The head of state recalled that he had reviewed the preparations for the WUF13 at the Baku Olympic Stadium a few days ago, expressing his hope that this event would yield tangible results.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan's experience at the World Urban Forum, as well as the innovative approaches applied in the field of urban planning in the country, and the large-scale restoration and construction efforts carried out in the post-conflict conditions in the liberated territories, are exemplary for other countries, adding that the country is ready to share this experience.

During the conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's support for the UN-Habitat Programme, while discussing the prospects for cooperation between the country and the organization.

Following the meeting, a Letter of Intent was signed between the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to collaborate on developing operational guidelines for hosting future World Urban Forum sessions, drawing on the WUF13 Baku standards. Drawing on the successful preparation of WUF13 in Baku, this document serves as a decision-making guide for future hosts, aiming to boost the operational efficiency of upcoming sessions.

Will be updated