Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026 kicks off (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026, traditionally held in the UK, started today, a source in Azerbaijan's Equestrian Federation told Trend.

Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the country is represented for the first time with 150-member delegation.

One of the most spectacular performances of this year included the show composition "Azerbaijan - Land of Fire", which featured the fierce beauty of Karabakh horses, elegant Azerbaijani dances, the wonderful national music, and performances by the orchestra.

The dance ensemble and cavalry unit of the State Border Service once again represented the country with 23 Karabakh horses at the high level, receiving standing ovation from the audience.

The head of the show-composition is Honored Artist Govhar Hasanzadeh, the production director and choreographer is Honored Artist Farid Ibrahimov, the trainer of the cavalry unit is Chief Instructor Imran Ahmadli, and the chief conductor of the Model Military Orchestra is Honored Artist Samad Vakilov.

A colorful and emotional composition based on the wonderful music of the operetta Arshin Mal Alan, which is considered one of the masterpieces of the immortal creativity of the founder of professional Azerbaijani music, the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, and which is a pearl of classical Azerbaijani music, was presented to the audience. This composition once again brilliantly demonstrated the richness and sophistication of our national music.

The English King Charles III, who attended the event, welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation with respect and honor, and watched the show composition "Azerbaijan – Land of Fire" with great interest.

The main characters in the operetta were portrayed with great skill and professionalism. The image of Gulchohra was played by Honored Artist Afag Abbasova and soloist Fatima Jafarzade, the image of Asgar was played by Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev and soloist Fahri Kazim Nijat, and the image of Vali was played by Rauf Zeynalov. The high acting skills they demonstrated on stage, the special spirit and emotional performances they gave to the characters, were met with great sympathy and applause by the audience.

The performances of the Azerbaijani delegation will continue until May 17, and the performance of the "Land of Fire" polo team will take place today.

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