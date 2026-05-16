Baku hosts briefing on WUF13 for reps of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A briefing has been held with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and working groups of high-level guests regarding the preparatory work for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku and the program of the event, a source in the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company told Trend.

The source noted that the briefing, organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for WUF13, was attended by a total of about 150 foreign guests, including senior representatives of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan, as well as officials from foreign countries.

The diplomats attending the briefing were presented with the event program and informed about the protocol procedures for security, reception, and transportation issues for state and government delegations visiting Baku. They were also informed about the accreditation procedures for representatives of press services and media organizations accompanying the official delegation, as well as the rules for participating in official events.

At the same time, the diplomats were informed about the activity plan of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport during the event, the organization of intra-city transportation, and the main official events.

The briefing noted that more than 40,000 people from 182 countries have registered so far, which is already a record in the history of the World Urban Forum.

Representatives of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company said that the Baku Olympic Stadium, where the event will be held, is fully ready for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) on May 17-22. At the same time, confidence was expressed that WUF13 will be another successful event hosted by Azerbaijan.

After the event, a tour of the venue was organized for the briefing participants. During the tour, information was provided about special zones intended for high-level guests and delegations, reception of state and government representatives, bilateral meetings, recreation areas, and catering services.

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