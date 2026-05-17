WUF13 in Baku creates new opportunities for international cooperation - representative from Senegal (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The World Urban Forum (WUF13) being held in Baku opens up new opportunities for strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experience in the field of sustainable urban development, Sylla Abdoulahi, Technical Advisor to the General Delegation for the Promotion of New Cities of Senegal, told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

"We are very glad to be here. The organization of the forum in Baku is at a high level. We hope that the event will create many opportunities for all countries represented at the forum," he noted.

The representative of Senegal also emphasized the importance of international dialogue on the development of modern and sustainable cities, noting that such platforms facilitate the exchange of best practices between states.