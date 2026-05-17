Baku serves as international model for other cities - South African official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The WUF13 forum stands as a critical platform at a time when the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible, requiring all future urban blueprints and municipal solutions to strictly incorporate climate resilience, Kenalemang Rose Phukuntsi, Mayor of the Tswelopele Local Municipality of the Republic of South Africa (RSA), told Trend.

​According to the mayor, engineering sustainable cities and shaping a safer global future are among the primary goals of today’s municipal leaders:

​"Events and forums like WUF13 are vital platforms because they bring together international delegates, municipal authorities, and community leaders. Consequently, the decisions and declarations adopted here will have a profound structural impact on global communities and cities," Phukuntsi noted.

​The South African official also drew attention to Baku's real-time climate adaptability during the summit:

​"It is raining heavily here today. While many countries face severe disruption, infrastructure failures, and flooding under similar weather events, Baku experiences no such issues thanks to its robust municipal drainage and engineering systems. From this perspective, I believe Baku demonstrates superior urban resilience. With this practical experience, Baku can serve as an exemplary model for other cities both domestically and on an international scale," she concluded.