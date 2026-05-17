Renewal of political commitments essential for implementing New Urban Agenda - Poland's UN Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Renewing political commitments is vital for the effective global implementation of the New Urban Agenda, Poland's Ambassador to the United Nations, Krzysztof Szczerski, said during the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

​He noted that the meeting takes place at a critical juncture for the global urban agenda, pointing out that cities worldwide are facing mounting challenges.

​"Despite nearly a decade passing since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, our cities continue to struggle with housing shortages, widening inequalities, the impacts of climate change, forced displacement, and escalating pressure on infrastructure and basic services. At the same time, cities remain the primary engines of economic growth, innovation, and resilience," he stated.

​The Ambassador highlighted that the mid-term review of the New Urban Agenda, mandated by the UN General Assembly and scheduled for July 16–17 in New York, will provide a vital opportunity to assess progress, identify persistent gaps, and revitalize political commitments.

​"Poland remains deeply dedicated to this objective and continues to actively demonstrate this commitment on the international stage," he emphasized.

​Szczerski recalled Poland's successful hosting of the 11th World Urban Forum (WUF11) in Katowice in 2022, and announced that he is currently co-facilitating the drafting process of the political declaration on accelerating the implementation of the New Urban Agenda alongside his counterpart from Malawi.

​He emphasized that this drafting process is being conducted in an open, transparent, and inclusive manner, aiming to fully reflect the core priorities of member states.

​The Ambassador underscored that against the backdrop of rapid urban population growth, it is crucial for all cities to transform into centers of social solidarity, economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.

​"The successful development of cities depends not only on global pledges, but also on effective execution at the national and local levels, as well as robust multilateral cooperation," he said.

​He added that the World Urban Forum serves as a critical platform in this regard, offering a unique opportunity for diverse stakeholders to exchange practical experiences and expand cooperation.

​Concluding his address, the Polish Ambassador expressed confidence that the high-level discussions taking place in Baku will significantly contribute to the upcoming mid-term review process in New York.