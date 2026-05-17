Baku hosts ministerial meeting on New Urban Agenda held within WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The "Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA) – Opening Session" is being organized as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event assesses the progress made at the midpoint of implementing the New Urban Agenda, which spans 2016–2036. It also focuses on discussing existing gaps and reviewing paths to accelerate action leading up to 2036.

The ministerial meeting is considered a vital platform ahead of the 2026 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) and the UN General Assembly review process. Special attention during the event is dedicated to housing as a cornerstone of sustainable urban development.

Discussions are guided by the three core pillars of the New Urban Agenda: social inclusion and poverty eradication, generating shared prosperity, and environmental sustainability. Speakers emphasized that housing is not only a fundamental human right but also a catalyst for expanding economic opportunities, enhancing urban resilience, and strengthening climate action.

High-level thematic panel discussions are being held as part of the event. These panels examine the role of housing in social inclusion and poverty reduction, its impact on urban prosperity and economic empowerment, and its significance for environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient urban development.

Ministers and other participants are sharing best practices, discussing innovative policy and financing mechanisms, and exchanging views on strengthening multi-level governance approaches.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the formulation of new approaches is expected to reinforce political commitments to NUA implementation, place housing policy at the center of sustainable urban development, and accelerate action through 2036.

The outcomes of the event will be captured in a Chair’s Summary, which will contribute to the NUA mid-term review process, the HLPF 2026 discussions, and the Baku Call to Action initiative—one of the primary outcome documents of WUF13.