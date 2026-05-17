Congo intends to benefit from Azerbaijan's urban planning experience - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan is establishing an important development model in the field of urban planning, ​Alexis Gisaro, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

​The minister stated that his country faces severe challenges in urbanization and housing, making planned urban development one of their top priorities.

​"The Democratic Republic of the Congo has a population of approximately 100 million people, and our urban planning challenges are immense. We aim for better-planned, well-thought-out, and properly managed urbanization. We want to put an end to the unregulated urban sprawl observed in many African cities," he said.

​He added that participating in WUF13 provides a vital opportunity to draw on the expertise of other nations:

​"We came to Baku specifically to study successful examples. Baku has undergone a tremendous development path in recent years, and we want to benefit from the practices we observe both here and in cities like Nairobi," the minister emphasized.

​Alexis Gisaro noted that Azerbaijan's approach serves as a compelling model for structural growth.

​"The development we witness here demonstrates that Azerbaijan will play an increasingly significant role in the global urban planning arena. Baku can serve as one of the primary locomotives for economic transformation. We are here to study this exact model," he concluded.