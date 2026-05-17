UN official highlights next decate as critical for New Urban Agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The next decade will be critical for the global implementation of the New Urban Agenda, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​He noted that the international community must transition from discussions to the practical execution of commitments under the New Urban Agenda, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen partnerships, enhance multi-level governance, and expand access to development financing for both cities and nations.

​"The next 10 years will be decisive. As we implement the New Urban Agenda, we are called to advance these commitments with a renewed sense of urgency and ambition that will deliver tangible results for people, especially those who have been left behind," he stated.