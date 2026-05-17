WUF13 demonstrates Azerbaijan's international prestige - UN-Habitat official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) demonstrates Azerbaijan's international prestige, ​Ulf Bjornholm, Secretary of the Governing Bodies and Head of the Protocol Unit at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

​He stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a high level of professionalism in organizing the forum.

​According to him, the organization of the event is highly impressive.

​"The forum is fantastically organized. The established infrastructure, technical readiness, and overall organization are at a very professional level. The event leaves a great impression both technically and culturally. I have learned a lot about Azerbaijan, and based on what I have seen so far, I can say it is a wonderful event," he noted.

​Bjornholm said that the forum is primarily an important platform for cooperation, experience, and knowledge exchange rather than just negotiations.

​"The main goal here is for different countries to share their experiences, learn from one another, and share the results achieved. Today, there is a great need in the world to learn from each other," the UN-Habitat official emphasized.

​He added that thousands of participants from various countries around the world, including ministers, heads of state, mayors, members of parliament, and civil society representatives, will participate in WUF13.

​"There are more than 40,000 registrations. Thousands of people will come together within the framework of the forum, exchange views, and create new opportunities for cooperation. I believe that the event will be remembered for very successful results," Bjornholm added.