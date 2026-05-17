WUF13 demonstrates Azerbaijan's international prestige - UN-Habitat official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) demonstrates Azerbaijan's international prestige, Ulf Bjornholm, Secretary of the Governing Bodies and Head of the Protocol Unit at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.
He stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a high level of professionalism in organizing the forum.
According to him, the organization of the event is highly impressive.
"The forum is fantastically organized. The established infrastructure, technical readiness, and overall organization are at a very professional level. The event leaves a great impression both technically and culturally. I have learned a lot about Azerbaijan, and based on what I have seen so far, I can say it is a wonderful event," he noted.
Bjornholm said that the forum is primarily an important platform for cooperation, experience, and knowledge exchange rather than just negotiations.
"The main goal here is for different countries to share their experiences, learn from one another, and share the results achieved. Today, there is a great need in the world to learn from each other," the UN-Habitat official emphasized.
He added that thousands of participants from various countries around the world, including ministers, heads of state, mayors, members of parliament, and civil society representatives, will participate in WUF13.
"There are more than 40,000 registrations. Thousands of people will come together within the framework of the forum, exchange views, and create new opportunities for cooperation. I believe that the event will be remembered for very successful results," Bjornholm added.