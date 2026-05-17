China introduces "Four Goods" strategy for modern cities - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. China has launched its strategic "Four Goods" framework aimed at driving the development of modern, sustainable, and high-quality urban centers, Wang Shengjun, Chief Economist of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) of the People's Republic of China, said a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The Chinese official stated that the nation has seen significant progress in its new model of urbanization, urban planning and management, population mobility, historical-cultural preservation, and ecological quality.

To mark the progress made over the last decade under the New Urban Agenda, China has compiled a comprehensive national report to share its structural experience with the international community at the Baku summit.

According to Wang, China’s urban modernization continues to revolve around a core "people-centric city" philosophy, which is directly operationalized through the "Four Goods" urban planning model.

Good Houses are built on foundations of safety, comfort, green building technologies, and smart systems.

Good Neighborhoods are formed through targeted, systematic renewal of older municipal quarters.

Good Communities are residential zones equipped with fully integrated civic infrastructure and secure environments.

Good Districts are macro urban zones developed through comprehensive regeneration plans that carefully preserve local characteristics and heritage.

The MOHURD official emphasized that this four-tiered approach ensures the creation of innovative, highly livable, climate-resilient, smart, and culturally vibrant modern cities.

Concluding his address, Wang underscored that cities serve as the primary engine for modern development and public well-being. He reaffirmed China's readiness to deepen cooperation with UN bodies to advance the global implementation of the New Urban Agenda.