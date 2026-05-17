Inclusive participation key to building resilient, strong cities - Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Inclusive participation is a fundamental prerequisite for building stronger, more resilient, and sustainable cities, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13, said during the joint opening ceremony of the assemblies meetings held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"In Azerbaijan, we firmly believe that inclusive participation is of paramount importance for constructing stronger and more resilient urban centers," he said.

According to Guliyev, these specialized assemblies play a vital role in shaping the forum's core agenda. They ensure that the voices of women, children, youth, civil society, the private sector, and local authorities are fully reflected and integrated into the broader discussions and final outcomes of WUF13.