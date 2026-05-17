WUF13 reflects co-op between national government, local authorities, and public in Azerbaijan - Farid Dahmane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Hosting this event demonstrates the strong cooperation between the national government, local authorities, and the public in fraternal Azerbaijan, ​Farid Dahmane, Ambassador of Algeria to Kenya, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​According to the ambassador, this synergy is an integral part of a progressive development process carried out for the prestige and future growth of the republic:

​"This is a comprehensive approach that moves forward to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, transcending a multifaceted agenda. We believe that this development process is entering a new and significant phase," he said.

​Dahmane also highlighted Algeria's domestic urban strides:

​"The Algerian government continues its foundational initiatives aimed at eliminating the housing crisis and improving living conditions. This is achieved through the implementation of residential programs targeting all segments of society."

​He noted that reinforcement and reconstruction programs executed in Algeria have successfully enabled the rehabilitation of vulnerable settlements, providing decent housing and essential infrastructure. "Furthermore, Algeria has strengthened local development programs, accelerating project implementation and the creation of public service facilities to expand growth," the diplomat concluded.