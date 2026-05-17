Mexico City Mayor names WUF13 strategic for experience exchange, humanity's urban future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The WUF13 forum serves as a critical strategic venue to exchange institutional expertise and collectively architect the global urban future of humanity, Clara Brugada, Mayor of Mexico City, said during her address at the joint opening session of the assemblies held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​"Our core message is to mobilize a global movement driven by localized perspectives," Brugada stated. "This movement must directly address the pragmatic urgencies confronting major metropolitan areas, while simultaneously analyzing and designing mechanisms that influence the global economy. Today, social inequality stands as one of the most pressing challenges worldwide, and we urgently require an absolute, revolutionary transformation in how we tackle it."

​The mayor emphasized that systemic climate crises cannot be separated from housing deficits and the expanding financial architecture of the international economy:

​"We cannot isolate spatial and territorial planning from structural social inequality. It is precisely these gaping disparities that actively generate systemic poverty, exclusion, and marginalization," she stressed.

The mayor expressed her deep appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for its high-level organization and exceptional execution of the global summit.