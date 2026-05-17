Panel session on "Housing for Urban Prosperity and Opportunities for All" within WUF13 gets underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A panel discussion on "Housing for Urban Prosperity and Opportunities for All" is being held within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

During the session, participants are discussing housing as a human right and the foundation for dignity, equality, and social mobility.

The panel discussion reviews approaches to effectively reduce poverty and housing inequality, priority actions and partnerships required to accelerate poverty reduction through housing provision, as well as how governments can address housing shortages, particularly in informal settlements and marginalized areas.

Edgar Pieterse, Founding Director of the African Centre for Cities (ACC) at the University of Cape Town, and Adib Benbrahim, Secretary of State for Housing of Morocco, are speaking at the event.

Following the discussion, proposals and recommendations are expected to be put forward to develop approaches aimed at reducing poverty and housing inequality, and to address how governments can tackle housing shortages, especially in informal settlements and marginalized areas.

WUF13 is being held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan. The forum is attended by representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, the academic community, as well as international organizations from various countries.

Will be updated