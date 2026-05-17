World Urban Forum serves as mechanism for stakeholder interaction - Anaclaudia Rossbach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The World Urban Forum is a mechanism for stakeholder interaction, the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anaclaudia Rossbach said, Trend reports.

She made the remarks during the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments: Local Leadership Shaping a Renewed Multilateralism, held within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, local leadership is shaping a renewed multilateral approach within the framework of WUF13. She noted that since this World Urban Forum focuses on housing issues, a global portfolio of locally-driven solutions in housing policy has been compiled.

"Thus, we have a really good compilation and systematization of local housing practices, prepared for this forum with your support," Rossbach said.

She emphasized that local governments are on the front lines when it comes to housing policy.

"Because housing is expensive. Housing requires policies, investments, and regulations that are formed at the national level. But ultimately, it is the cities that are on the front lines," she pointed out. "Therefore, cities face problems of informal housing, homelessness, the housing affordability crisis, and so on. It is very inspiring to see how, despite all the challenges and sometimes a lack of funding and the absence of a structured framework, cities still find solutions in the housing sector."

"My experience shows that in many cases, these coalitions and associations then transform such solutions into national policies. Thus, it is a process of two-way exchange," Rossbach concluded.