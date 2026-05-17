WUF13 important for solving urban problems - Afghan official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. WUF13 is an important platform for solving urban problems, the Director for Sustainable Development of the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan, Javidullah Hamad, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

Javidullah Hamad stated that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) provides crucial opportunities for countries and leaders to jointly discuss challenges in the fields of urban planning, climate change, the environment, and sustainable development.

According to him, the forum serves as an essential platform for discussing solutions related to safe living environments and the provision of secure housing.

The director noted that the protection of particularly vulnerable population groups and local communities is one of the main priorities.

Javidullah Hamad emphasized that the cooperation and initiatives achieved within the framework of the forum are significant in terms of expanding people's access to basic services, as well as creating new employment opportunities and "green jobs."

"Afghanistan is one of the most vulnerable countries in terms of urban planning challenges, and informal settlements, infrastructure shortages, and other urban planning issues remain serious challenges in the country. Such international forums and financial support mechanisms can help Afghanistan solve its urban problems and achieve its sustainable development goals," he added.