Azerbaijan takes serious measures at state level for women to have decent living opportunities - Bahar Muradova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan is carrying out serious work at the state level to ensure that women have a good living environment, space, as well as decent living opportunities, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova, told Trend on sidelines of WUF13.

According to her, one of the main issues on the agenda of every international event is gender equality and its protection across all spheres.

"When we talk about equality, women naturally come to mind. It is about ensuring their participation. There are different approaches to this in each country, and the results vary as well. I am not certain that equality in this field will ever be fully achieved. Therefore, it will always remain one of the core topics of all events organized at the international level. There are both natural and artificial reasons for this," Muradova said.

"Every country, including Azerbaijan, is taking serious measures at the state level to ensure that women have a good living environment, space, and decent living opportunities. WUF13 will make a significant contribution to the modernization of urban planning, meeting contemporary requirements, aligning policies in this direction, and developing unified positions," she concluded.