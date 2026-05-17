Uganda to work with governments to support implementation of WUF13 decisions - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Uganda will work together with governments to support the implementation of WUF13 decisions, Charles Magumba, the Commissioner of Urban Administration for Local Government in Kampala, Uganda, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

He stated that the main objective at the forum is to strengthen cooperation with partners regarding housing provision for people worldwide.

According to the commissioner, the international community must act jointly in the fields of urban planning and residential planning for the well-being of the population.

"The world must come together and reflect on people's housing provision and proper urban planning so that people can live happily," he emphasized.

Charles Magumba noted that various sessions and ministerial speeches are being attended within the framework of the forum, and opportunities for cooperation with partners are being discussed. He added that the goal is to convey the acquired information and experiences to the global community.

The Ugandan official stated that their main expectation from the forum is to support the implementation of WUF13 decisions and initiatives together with national governments upon returning to their respective countries.