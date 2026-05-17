WUF13 - important platform for exchange of experience, learning about global challenges and their solutions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Our goal is to improve the living conditions of women, the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of Bahrain, Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi during the opening of the session titled "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, WUF13 is an extremely important platform in terms of exchanging experiences and learning about global challenges and their solutions.

"This event, organized within the framework of WUF13, is important for the development of women and families. Bahrain is doing great work regarding women. We have a 'Supreme Council for Women'. We strive to support women and families in the healthcare, education, and housing sectors. More than 6,500 women have already benefited from this. We keep mothers particularly in the spotlight. Women make up 90 percent of our team. This also makes a significant contribution to the sustainability of the city. Our goal is to bring their standard of living to a good level," the minister said.