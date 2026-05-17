We advocate for affordable and decent housing - Mayor of Mexico City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Securing affordable and decent housing must be treated as an inalienable human right and a foundational pillar of both municipal and social life, ​Clara Brugada, Mayor of Mexico City, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

​"We firmly advocate for affordable and decent housing as an baseline human right," Brugada stated. "Furthermore, the 'right to the city' fundamentally encompasses the right not to be displaced, ensuring that residents retain a permanent structural connection to their neighborhoods and communities," she said.

​The mayor emphasized that constructing an equitable urban environment requires robust public policies deeply rooted in the principles of spatial, social, and gender equality.

​"Urban inequality is never neutral—it invariably impacts those who have historically been in the most vulnerable positions first and foremost," she underscored.

​According to Brugada, designing cities where human rights are genuinely realized requires adapting global high-level solutions to the highly specific conditions of each individual territory.

​"This means that the commitments we undertake here in Baku must actively translate into real, tangible actions that people can visually see, feel, and experience within their daily lives," the mayor concluded.