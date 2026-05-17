Local and regional authorities more important today than ever - Head of Local2030 Coalition Secretariat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. In the face of systemic global crises shaking traditional multilateralism and sustainable development, local and regional authorities have transcended their roles as mere executors of international goals to become primary co-authors of structural solutions, Sébastien Vauzelle, Head of the Secretariat of the Local2030 Coalition—the United Nations platform dedicated to localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, held under the theme "Local Leadership Shaping a Renewed Multilateralism" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

​"Amid systemic crises affecting multilateralism and sustainable development worldwide, local and regional authorities are more important today than ever," Vauzelle stated. "They act not only as implementers of global targets but as co-authors of solutions, leaders of transformation, and catalysts for broader stakeholder engagement in sustainable development processes."

​According to the Secretariat head, the intervention of localized governance is particularly vital in navigating the compounding modern challenges that span from housing deficits and climate emergencies to deep geopolitical instability.

​"You find yourselves not only on the front lines of crisis management but on the front lines of constructing a durable peace," Vauzelle emphasized to the assembled municipal leaders.

​He further noted that true peace cannot be measured simply by the absence of armed conflict, but must be defined by universally securing human rights and dignified living standards for all.

​"Peace is fundamentally about respect for socio-economic, political, and cultural rights. It is precisely local and regional authorities that directly guarantee public access to essential social services, decent employment opportunities, and a healthy environment," Vauzelle concluded.