UN-Habitat official calls for shift in perception of housing rights during WUF13 session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. We must implement the necessary changes regarding how the concepts of housing rights and affordable housing are perceived within individuals and society, Rania Hedeya, a representative of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said during the opening session on Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly held within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

She emphasized that forced evictions can be prevented, and urban development cannot be achieved at the expense of human dignity, security of tenure, and human rights.

"We must emphasize the importance of stronger public investments in affordable and social housing, ensuring equal access to land and services, developing regulatory frameworks that protect people from eviction and exclusion, as well as establishing inclusive economic and urban policies that address inequality and vulnerability," Hedeya said.

"All these narratives and discussions are closely linked to the core essence of UN-Habitat's new strategic plan for 2026–2029. Those familiar with the strategic plan know that five key areas lie at its center. The first of these is adequate housing, land, and urban services. The second is participatory governance, the third is integrated urban transformation, the fourth is partnerships and coalitions, and the fifth is inclusive stakeholder engagement," she noted.

Rania Hedeya added that all this further highlights the vital importance of adopting rights-based, community-oriented, and inclusive approaches as core principles in housing and urban development.