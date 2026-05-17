Green infrastructure becomes commercially viable model - Parisa Kloss

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The main shift will occur when green infrastructure begins to be perceived not as a visual and architectural addition, but as a measurable climate infrastructure, the CEO of SmartSylvan, Parisa Kloss, said during her speech at the Business Assembly session titled "Private Sector Leadership Across the Housing Value Chain: Delivering Results Against the Odds," held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, in many housing projects currently, green elements are added at the final stage of the process. Typically, these are part of the landscaping budget and become one of the first areas to be cut when costs rise.

The CEO noted that real change will be possible when "green infrastructure" is evaluated based on the same measurement criteria as other components of the housing value chain. The key here is to place people at the center of the measurement.

"For instance, the main criteria should include indicators such as how much heat is reduced in places where people wait, move, and gather; how much shade is provided during peak heat impacts; how much cooling costs are lowered; how health risks are mitigated; and how long-term asset value is preserved," Kloss said.

"The core transformation does not happen through technology alone. This change becomes possible when the business model, operational model, and financing logic can be applied on a large scale. 'Green infrastructure' becomes a commercially viable model when it is evaluated not just as an expense item, but as a performance element."

She pointed out that this issue is vital because affordable housing should not mean housing that is exposed to climate risks. Housing is not just about providing shelter; it is also about creating a space where people can live safely, comfortably, and with dignity.

Parisa Kloss emphasized that the problem is not the lack of a business model for "green infrastructure."

"The problem is that this business model is often hidden within other budget areas such as energy, healthcare, sustainability, and long-term asset value," she explained.

"A very crucial point is frequently overlooked. Affordable housing does not simply mean cheap construction. It also requires creating spaces that will remain livable over time."

"For example, as heat stress increases, courtyards, entrance areas, and open spaces become part of the overall performance of the housing. If these spaces become unusable during the summer months, the living environment loses its value, no matter how cheap the construction was," the CEO added.

"The commercial opportunity does not lie solely in adding more greenery. The main goal is to create measurable climate performance systems that construction companies, housing providers, and municipalities can plan and manage as part of the housing value chain," Kloss concluded.