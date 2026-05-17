Turkish municipality head asserts future of world shaped in regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The future of the world is shaped not only in capitals, but also in districts, communities, and municipalities, Şenol Kul, the Mayor of Terme municipality in Türkiye's Samsun province, said during the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments session, held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"The concept of renewed multilateral cooperation may sound like a diplomatic term, but at its core, it speaks of something deeply human—the ability to hear each other, to relearn how to live together, and to turn differences from a source of conflict into the foundation of collective wisdom. Because our era has shown us that when systems built solely from the center do not hear the voice of the local level, they remain incomplete," Kul said.

According to him, no global vision that does not touch human life can ever become truly sustainable.

"Today, we understand clearer than ever that the future of the world is formed not only in capitals, but also in districts, communities, and municipalities. This is because people primarily experience the quality of life on the streets where they live. They look for justice first in their own neighborhood, and trust—in the eyes of their neighbors," the mayor noted.

"Therefore, local leadership is no longer just a model for service delivery. Local leadership has become a sphere of responsibility that preserves public memory, maintains trust, and brings human dignity back into the center of attention," Şenol Kul concluded.