WUF13 serves as important platform for exchange of global urban planning experiences - Malian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) enables the exchange of experience in the field of urban development and planning at the global level, and this platform is of vital importance, Ousman Sou, Technical Advisor to the President of the Greater Bamako Metropolitan Administration of the Republic of Mali, architect, urban planning expert, transport economist, and environmental specialist, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 held in Baku.

He stated that Azerbaijan has organized the forum at a high level this year, and he was pleased with what he saw.

Ousman Sou noted that in terms of WUF13 organization, hospitality, and the activities of volunteers, Baku is one of the events closest to the highest level among the forums he has participated in so far.

According to him, WUF is the only global platform that brings together the urban planning experiences of all regions – the African, Asian, and American continents.

The Malian expert emphasized that holding the forum regularly every two years ensures the continuity of knowledge and experience exchange in the field of urban planning.