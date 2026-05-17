First day of WUF13 wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The first day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku has concluded, Trend reports.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries registered for the forum, which is considered a record in the history of WUF.

WUF13, which will run until May 22, is being held jointly by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting and a ministerial roundtable dedicated to the New Urban Agenda were organized.

As part of WUF13, an official flag-raising ceremony also took place. The flag of the United Nations and the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan were raised.

In addition, the following events were organized: the “Civil Society and Civic Initiatives Assembly,” the “Women’s Assembly: Co-Creating Gender-Transformative Strategies,” a Business Assembly session on “Private Sector Leadership in the Housing Value Chain: Delivering Outcomes Amid Challenges,” the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments on “Local Leadership Driving a Renewed Multilateralism,” as well as sessions on “Housing for Urban Prosperity and Opportunity” and “Housing for Social Inclusion and Poverty Eradication.”

Foreign participants who made statements expressed confidence that WUF13 can serve as a model for the world in sustainable development, modern urban governance, digital solutions, affordable housing, and environmental approaches.

Volunteers positioned at every step within the Baku Olympic Stadium provided prompt assistance to both the media and participants.