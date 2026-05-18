Housing issue should be addressed more seriously on global scale, Nigerian representative says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Housing and living conditions must be treated as a more urgent global priority, Dr. Franklin Ajayi, spokesperson for the Property Developers Association of Nigeria in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

He noted that international cooperation and experience-sharing on housing should be expanded to better address global challenges.

He emphasized the forum provides an important platform for experts from different countries to exchange ideas and “bring the housing issue to a better level for humanity.”

Ajayi added that he intends to return to Nigeria with insights gained from the forum and apply them to the development of the country’s housing sector.

He also praised Azerbaijan’s organization of the event.

“Baku is a beautiful city, and the country has generally friendly and hospitable people,” he said. “The serious efforts made by Azerbaijan to make the event a success are clearly felt.”