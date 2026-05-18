Iran in constant contact with Oman over strait of Hormuz, spokesman says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran remains in continuous contact with Oman regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz and is working to develop a joint mechanism to manage maritime passage through the waterway, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei told that Iran and Oman are coordinating efforts to ensure the safe and secure transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

He said the two countries recently held an expert-level meeting in Muscat aimed at improving maritime coordination in the area.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a very important passage for the whole world,” Baghaei said. “Iran has made great efforts to secure passage through this strait and is also working to ensure safe transit.”

Baghaei noted that the strait lies between Iran and Oman, and both countries share an interest in maintaining stability and security in the waterway.

He also said Iran has established a new zone of strict maritime control in the Strait of Hormuz, announced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on May 4.

Baghaei’s remarks come amid heightened regional tensions earlier this year, which affected maritime traffic through the strategic corridor.

He referenced earlier military developments involving Iran, the United States and Israel, saying Iran’s actions were tied to national security considerations under international law.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy transit routes, with a significant share of global oil shipments passing through it daily.