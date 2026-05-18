Bulgarian delegation highly praises organization of WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Representatives of Bulgarian municipalities are satisfied with their participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and highly praise the level of its organization, the Mayor of the Bulgarian city of Krumovgrad, Sebihan Mehmed, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

She noted that the primary goal of the visit is to study the experience of various cities and exchange best practices for potential application in the work of local authorities.

"The participation of the Bulgarian side takes place within the framework of the country's association of municipalities and does not involve political negotiations or the signing of official high-level agreements," she said.

At the same time, Mehmed emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between countries and cities, as well as strengthening friendly ties and mutual understanding at the local and international levels.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.