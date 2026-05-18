WUF13 assemblies set high bar for global urban agenda - Anna Soave

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. WUF13 assemblies have set a high bar for the global urban agenda, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Office in Azerbaijan Anna Soave said during the joint closing of the assemblies within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

"Yesterday's assemblies became the culmination of months of intense conversations, discussions, and consultations between stakeholder groups. We must give them credit. I strongly urge both stakeholder groups and UN-Habitat to maintain this momentum to move from outcomes to actions. The assemblies have set a very high bar for all of us," she said.

Soave urged all groups — women, children and youth, business and the private sector, the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, grassroots and civil society organizations — to attend events aligned with the themes heard yesterday and this morning in the speeches.