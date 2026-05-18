WUF13 to help countries understand each other better - Mozambique municipal official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will help countries understand each other better, Manuel Nhanzimo, representative of the Matola municipality (Mozambique), told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

"There are regions of the world where information and knowledge are still not distributed effectively enough. This is precisely why WUF13 is of particular importance. The world is facing serious challenges - climate change, limited access to financing for climate programs and housing initiatives," he said.

According to M. Nhanzimo, today, when the world is going through an energy crisis, it is more important than ever to speak openly about the future of humanity - a future in which people will perceive themselves not as fragmented societies, but as a single world community.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the government of Azerbaijan.

The program of the event brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

The WUF13 event, dedicated to the theme "Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Settlements", will bring together national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches and accelerate actions to find solutions in the field of sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical and solution-oriented platforms, as well as interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.