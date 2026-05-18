Tajikistan records growth in crop production by farming entities in 1Q2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 18. Crop production in public and farming entities in Tajikistan totaled 115.3 million somoni ($12.4 million) from January through March 2026, marking a 5.5% increase compared to the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the figure reached 81.1 million somoni ($8.7 million) in March alone. However, in annual terms, production declined by 1.1%.

Overall, crop production in Tajikistan amounted to 206.6 million somoni ($22.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, up by 4.8% year-on-year. In March, the figure stood at 165.3 million somoni ($17.7 million), increasing by 0.6% annually.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s gross agricultural output totaled 5.4 billion somoni ($580.5 million) from January through March 2026, posting an 8% increase compared to the same period last year.

For comparison, crop production in public and farming entities rose by 10.6% in March 2025 compared to March 2024, while growth for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 11.2% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, crop production remains an important component of Tajikistan’s agricultural sector. The country continues implementing measures aimed at agricultural development, support for farming entities, and modernization of rural infrastructure.