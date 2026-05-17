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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 17 May 2026 21:11 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 181.3 manat ($106.6), or 2.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 68.5 manat ($40.29), or 1%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,955 manat ($4,680).

Gold ounce value change

May 4

7,828.8 manat ($4,605.2)

May 11

-

May 5

7,705.5 manat ($4,532.6)

May 12

8,010 manat ($4,710)

May 6

7,905.5 manat ($4,650.3)

May 13

7,988 manat ($4,698)

May 7

7,984.7 manat ($4,696.9)

May 14

7,994 manat ($4,702)

May 8

8,009.7 manat ($4,711.6)

May 15

7,828 manat ($4,600)

Average weekly rate

7,886.9 manat ($4,639.6)

Average weekly rate

7,955 manat ($4,680)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 8.6 manat ($5), or 5.9%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week grew by 14.9 manat ($8.7), or 11.5%, to 144.5 ($85) manat.

Silver ounce value change

May 4

128.1 manat ($75.4)

May 11

-

May 5

123.6 manat ($72.7)

May 12

146 manat ($85.88)

May 6

128.6 manat ($75.7)

May 13

146.7 manat ($86)

May 7

132.1 manat ($77.7)

May 14

147.69 manat ($86.9)

May 8

135.4 manat ($79.7)

May 15

137 manat ($80.6)

Average weekly rate

129.6 manat ($76.2)

Average weekly rate

144.5 ($85)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 125.5 manat ($73.8), or 3.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went up by 124.8 manat ($73.4), or 3.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,554 manat ($2,090).

Platinum ounce value change

May 4

3,408.1 manat ($2,004.8)

May 11

-

May 5

3,341.99 manat ($1,965.9)

May 12

3,560 manat ($2,090)

May 6

3,404.02 manat ($2,002.4)

May 13

3,588 manat ($2,110)

May 7

3,500.3 manat ($2,059)

May 14

3,636 manat ($2,059)

May 8

3,496.4 manat ($2,056.7)

May 15

3,434 manat ($2,020)

Average weekly rate

3,430.2 manat ($2,017.8)

Average weekly rate

3,554 manat ($2,090)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 121.6 manat ($71.5), or 4.8%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 67.38 manat ($39.6), or 2.6%, compared to the previous week, to 2,516 manat ($1,480).

Palladium ounce value change

May 4

2,598.2 manat ($1,528.4)

May 11

-

May 5

2,536.2 manat ($1,491.9)

May 12

2,547 manat ($1,498)

May 6

2,592.3 manat ($1,524.9)

May 13

2,538 manat ($1,490)

May 7

2,624.9 manat ($1,544.06)

May 14

2,552 manat ($1,501)

May 8

2,565.5 manat ($1,509.1)

May 15

2,425 manat ($1,430)

Average weekly rate

2,583.4 manat ($1,519.7)

Average weekly rate

2,516 manat ($1,480)

Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.

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