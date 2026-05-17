Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 181.3 manat ($106.6), or 2.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 68.5 manat ($40.29), or 1%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,955 manat ($4,680).

Gold ounce value change May 4 7,828.8 manat ($4,605.2) May 11 - May 5 7,705.5 manat ($4,532.6) May 12 8,010 manat ($4,710) May 6 7,905.5 manat ($4,650.3) May 13 7,988 manat ($4,698) May 7 7,984.7 manat ($4,696.9) May 14 7,994 manat ($4,702) May 8 8,009.7 manat ($4,711.6) May 15 7,828 manat ($4,600) Average weekly rate 7,886.9 manat ($4,639.6) Average weekly rate 7,955 manat ($4,680)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 8.6 manat ($5), or 5.9%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week grew by 14.9 manat ($8.7), or 11.5%, to 144.5 ($85) manat.

Silver ounce value change May 4 128.1 manat ($75.4) May 11 - May 5 123.6 manat ($72.7) May 12 146 manat ($85.88) May 6 128.6 manat ($75.7) May 13 146.7 manat ($86) May 7 132.1 manat ($77.7) May 14 147.69 manat ($86.9) May 8 135.4 manat ($79.7) May 15 137 manat ($80.6) Average weekly rate 129.6 manat ($76.2) Average weekly rate 144.5 ($85)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 125.5 manat ($73.8), or 3.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went up by 124.8 manat ($73.4), or 3.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,554 manat ($2,090).

Platinum ounce value change May 4 3,408.1 manat ($2,004.8) May 11 - May 5 3,341.99 manat ($1,965.9) May 12 3,560 manat ($2,090) May 6 3,404.02 manat ($2,002.4) May 13 3,588 manat ($2,110) May 7 3,500.3 manat ($2,059) May 14 3,636 manat ($2,059) May 8 3,496.4 manat ($2,056.7) May 15 3,434 manat ($2,020) Average weekly rate 3,430.2 manat ($2,017.8) Average weekly rate 3,554 manat ($2,090)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 121.6 manat ($71.5), or 4.8%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 67.38 manat ($39.6), or 2.6%, compared to the previous week, to 2,516 manat ($1,480).

Palladium ounce value change May 4 2,598.2 manat ($1,528.4) May 11 - May 5 2,536.2 manat ($1,491.9) May 12 2,547 manat ($1,498) May 6 2,592.3 manat ($1,524.9) May 13 2,538 manat ($1,490) May 7 2,624.9 manat ($1,544.06) May 14 2,552 manat ($1,501) May 8 2,565.5 manat ($1,509.1) May 15 2,425 manat ($1,430) Average weekly rate 2,583.4 manat ($1,519.7) Average weekly rate 2,516 manat ($1,480)

Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.