Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 181.3 manat ($106.6), or 2.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 68.5 manat ($40.29), or 1%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,955 manat ($4,680).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
May 4
|
7,828.8 manat ($4,605.2)
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
7,705.5 manat ($4,532.6)
|
May 12
|
8,010 manat ($4,710)
|
May 6
|
7,905.5 manat ($4,650.3)
|
May 13
|
7,988 manat ($4,698)
|
May 7
|
7,984.7 manat ($4,696.9)
|
May 14
|
7,994 manat ($4,702)
|
May 8
|
8,009.7 manat ($4,711.6)
|
May 15
|
7,828 manat ($4,600)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,886.9 manat ($4,639.6)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,955 manat ($4,680)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 8.6 manat ($5), or 5.9%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week grew by 14.9 manat ($8.7), or 11.5%, to 144.5 ($85) manat.
|
|
May 4
|
128.1 manat ($75.4)
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
123.6 manat ($72.7)
|
May 12
|
146 manat ($85.88)
|
May 6
|
128.6 manat ($75.7)
|
May 13
|
146.7 manat ($86)
|
May 7
|
132.1 manat ($77.7)
|
May 14
|
147.69 manat ($86.9)
|
May 8
|
135.4 manat ($79.7)
|
May 15
|
137 manat ($80.6)
|
Average weekly rate
|
129.6 manat ($76.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
144.5 ($85)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 125.5 manat ($73.8), or 3.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went up by 124.8 manat ($73.4), or 3.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,554 manat ($2,090).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
May 4
|
3,408.1 manat ($2,004.8)
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
3,341.99 manat ($1,965.9)
|
May 12
|
3,560 manat ($2,090)
|
May 6
|
3,404.02 manat ($2,002.4)
|
May 13
|
3,588 manat ($2,110)
|
May 7
|
3,500.3 manat ($2,059)
|
May 14
|
3,636 manat ($2,059)
|
May 8
|
3,496.4 manat ($2,056.7)
|
May 15
|
3,434 manat ($2,020)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,430.2 manat ($2,017.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,554 manat ($2,090)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 121.6 manat ($71.5), or 4.8%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 67.38 manat ($39.6), or 2.6%, compared to the previous week, to 2,516 manat ($1,480).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
May 4
|
2,598.2 manat ($1,528.4)
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
2,536.2 manat ($1,491.9)
|
May 12
|
2,547 manat ($1,498)
|
May 6
|
2,592.3 manat ($1,524.9)
|
May 13
|
2,538 manat ($1,490)
|
May 7
|
2,624.9 manat ($1,544.06)
|
May 14
|
2,552 manat ($1,501)
|
May 8
|
2,565.5 manat ($1,509.1)
|
May 15
|
2,425 manat ($1,430)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,583.4 manat ($1,519.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,516 manat ($1,480)
Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.