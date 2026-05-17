Closing statement on results of WUF13 first day delivered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The closing statement on the results of the first day of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been delivered, Trend reports.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, read out the text of the statement.

The statement noted that the housing shortage cannot be separated from climate issues.

"The experience gained by Azerbaijan within the framework of WUF13 will also be shared with other partner countries," the statement said.